Analysts Anticipate BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to report sales of $6.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.10 million and the lowest is $6.50 million. BrainsWay posted sales of $6.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $27.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.10 million to $27.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.05 million, with estimates ranging from $32.20 million to $35.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BrainsWay.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWAY shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 377.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWAY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,739. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $130.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 1.27. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.