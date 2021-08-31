Analysts Anticipate Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to Post $0.41 EPS

Equities analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.36. Envista reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $390,008.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,350 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Envista in the first quarter worth about $6,391,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Envista by 542.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 39,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Envista by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,342,000 after acquiring an additional 231,443 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 53.1% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 283,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 98,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Envista stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.77. 22,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,599. Envista has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.