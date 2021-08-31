Analysts Anticipate The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. The Progressive reported earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.62. 66,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,846. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after buying an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Progressive by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in The Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Progressive by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

