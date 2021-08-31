Analysts Expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.59. CommScope reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

CommScope stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. CommScope has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,106,000 after buying an additional 5,167,373 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth $38,916,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its position in CommScope by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,898 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CommScope in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,459,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,165,000 after buying an additional 1,519,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

