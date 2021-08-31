Analysts Expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to Post $0.41 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.44. Flowserve posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its position in Flowserve by 1,520.0% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 329,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,692. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

