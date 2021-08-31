Analysts Expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.51 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will report $52.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.80 million and the lowest is $52.35 million. JFrog posted sales of $38.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $203.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $204.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $265.83 million, with estimates ranging from $259.59 million to $271.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JFrog.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

JFrog stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,330. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of -92.90. JFrog has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $95.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 531.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

