Analysts Expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Oncorus posted earnings of ($11.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,234,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Oncorus by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oncorus by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oncorus by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 156,253 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oncorus by 435.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,508 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCR traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 319,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,824. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42. Oncorus has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $37.86.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

