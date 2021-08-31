Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Viomi Technology (VIOT)

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ: VIOT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/27/2021 – Viomi Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

8/26/2021 – Viomi Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

8/26/2021 – Viomi Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Viomi Technology was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

8/4/2021 – Viomi Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Shares of Viomi Technology stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.04. 1,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,915. The firm has a market cap of $351.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.36. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOT. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 84.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 54,882 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth about $127,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

