Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Viomi Technology (VIOT)

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ: VIOT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/27/2021 – Viomi Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “
- 8/26/2021 – Viomi Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “
- 8/26/2021 – Viomi Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock.
- 8/13/2021 – Viomi Technology was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.
- 8/4/2021 – Viomi Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “
Shares of Viomi Technology stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.04. 1,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,915. The firm has a market cap of $351.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.36. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29.
Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.
