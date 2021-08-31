Analysts Set Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Price Target at $49.00

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 35,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,283. Experian has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $45.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Experian’s payout ratio is 59.80%.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

