Analysts Set KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target at $50.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,961.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $32,052.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $58,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KALV opened at $20.18 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $493.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

