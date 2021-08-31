Analysts Set Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target at $41.00

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

