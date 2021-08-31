Analyzing Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) & EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) and EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aiadvertising and EZCORP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aiadvertising $9.74 million 1.66 -$1.27 million N/A N/A EZCORP $822.81 million 0.47 -$68.46 million $0.59 11.64

Aiadvertising has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EZCORP.

Risk & Volatility

Aiadvertising has a beta of -3.04, indicating that its share price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EZCORP has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aiadvertising and EZCORP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A EZCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Aiadvertising and EZCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aiadvertising -98.85% N/A -195.26% EZCORP -2.31% 2.86% 1.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Aiadvertising shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of EZCORP shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Aiadvertising shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of EZCORP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EZCORP beats Aiadvertising on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aiadvertising

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru. The Lana segment is customer-centric web-based engagement platform. The Other International segment involves consumer finance activities in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Rollingwood, TX.

