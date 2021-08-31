Analyzing Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Nomura (NYSE:NMR) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Robinhood Markets and Nomura, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 1 5 7 0 2.46 Nomura 1 1 0 0 1.50

Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus price target of $53.53, indicating a potential upside of 22.66%. Given Robinhood Markets’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Nomura.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Nomura shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Nomura’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 38.93 $7.45 million N/A N/A Nomura $15.26 billion 0.96 $1.44 billion $0.46 10.46

Nomura has higher revenue and earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Profitability

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Nomura’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets N/A N/A N/A Nomura 3.92% 2.12% 0.14%

Summary

Nomura beats Robinhood Markets on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies. The Asset Management segment offers portfolio and trust management, and provides investment advisory services for pension funds. The Wholesale segment consists of global markets and investment banking services such as trading of bonds, stocks, foreign exchange, and derivatives, and the underwriting of debt, equity, and other financial instruments. The Merchant Banking offers equity to clients as a solution for business reorganizations and revitalizations, business succession and management buyouts. The company was founded by Tokushichi Nomura on December 25, 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

