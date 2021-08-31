Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.08 Million

Equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will post $134.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.00 million and the highest is $134.30 million. Anaplan posted sales of $106.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $557.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $557.42 million to $559.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $703.68 million, with estimates ranging from $693.00 million to $718.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anaplan.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $694,742.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,099.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,718,606. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 100.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 22.7% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anaplan stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,306. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

