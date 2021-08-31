Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading 5.7% Higher

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s share price traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.60. 5,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,783,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Dawson James raised their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,458.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,743,000 after acquiring an additional 718,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after acquiring an additional 254,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 11.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after buying an additional 121,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after buying an additional 36,539 shares during the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

