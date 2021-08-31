Anchor Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $340.13 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $340.13 million and $8.55 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.18 or 0.00006527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013412 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010131 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,830,702 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

