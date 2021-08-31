Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys 10,814 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,654 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.7% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. United Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after buying an additional 375,809 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 15,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 19,341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $303.59 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.71 and a 200-day moving average of $259.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

