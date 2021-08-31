Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been given a €74.00 ($87.06) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($95.65) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.64 ($78.40).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.