Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Apollo Global Management posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $10,153,678.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,638,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,679,171 shares of company stock valued at $157,299,850 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,792,000 after purchasing an additional 953,272 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $1,791,000. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $4,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,249. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

