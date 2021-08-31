Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $180.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.74.

Apple stock opened at $153.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $153.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 72,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 103.9% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 15,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

