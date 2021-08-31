Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 917,400 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the July 29th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aprea Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 301,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APRE opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

