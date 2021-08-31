ArdCoin (ARDX) Market Cap Hits $17.91 Million

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded down 24.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $17.91 million and $199,476.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArdCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded up 36.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00056317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.08 or 0.00836628 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00046979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00101691 BTC.

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

