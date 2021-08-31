Ares Protocol (ARES) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.61 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.61 million and $787,174.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00065514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00130890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00164317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.82 or 0.07223786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,864.16 or 1.00075244 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.33 or 0.00861278 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,865,076 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

