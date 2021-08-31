Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $4,105,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $938,000. 55.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. MKM Partners increased their price target on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $80,797.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,011.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $1,440,152.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,534.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,850 shares of company stock worth $53,956,628 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $372.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

