Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 346,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 120.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

