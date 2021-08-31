Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,991 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.8% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

TNDM stock opened at $112.29 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,246.25 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.05.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,990 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,475,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $161,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,001 shares of company stock worth $3,750,203. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TNDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

