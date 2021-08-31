Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,140 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chewy by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Chewy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Chewy by 4,629.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Chewy by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Chewy by 8.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,505.00, a PEG ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.86.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

