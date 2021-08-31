Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMERCO by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 40.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $671.53 on Tuesday. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $345.19 and a 12-month high of $677.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $604.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. Equities research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.