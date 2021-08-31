Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 464 ($6.06).

ASCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ascential from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Ascential alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Harrison bought 5,800 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

Ascential stock opened at GBX 412 ($5.38) on Tuesday. Ascential has a 12-month low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 421.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 382.04. The stock has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 11.41.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.