Asset Management Corp IL ADV Buys 446 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after acquiring an additional 246,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Citrix Systems by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 219.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 31,103 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,921 shares in the company, valued at $35,491,197.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,504 shares of company stock worth $1,911,163 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $102.87. 1,121,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,650. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.66 and a 12 month high of $148.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.10 and a 200-day moving average of $122.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

