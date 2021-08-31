Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 205,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.73. 3,019,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.99.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

