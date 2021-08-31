Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Expedia Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,707 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Expedia Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,970 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Expedia Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,912 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,823,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Expedia Group by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,167 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPE. upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.32.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.50. 2,271,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,851. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

