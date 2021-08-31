Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $705,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 545,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,007,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PayPal by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 778,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $226,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal by 20.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 472,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,661,000 after acquiring an additional 79,444 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in PayPal by 16.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 202,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,213,000 after acquiring an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,863,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683,350. The firm has a market cap of $339.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

