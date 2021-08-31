Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 205 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 205,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

BX stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.73. 3,019,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.99.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

