Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,186 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,485,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,813,000 after purchasing an additional 949,381 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,688,000 after buying an additional 34,002 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 391,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 17,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 161,795 shares in the last quarter.

PGF stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.14.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

