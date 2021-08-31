Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.57 Million Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 283,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 709.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVC opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.47.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 3.25%.

SVC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

