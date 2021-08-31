Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 28.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,264 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,561 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 761.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUN opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 2.11. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $375,358.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,339,633.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 27,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $1,236,272.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,626,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,368,067.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,705 shares of company stock worth $6,791,449 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

