Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $3.85 Million in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Futu during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Futu by 16.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Futu during the first quarter worth about $165,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Futu alerts:

Shares of FUTU opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FUTU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.