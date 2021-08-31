Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 275 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,967,000 after buying an additional 211,620 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $515,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $90,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,152,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $3,680,920.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock worth $543,529,613 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

