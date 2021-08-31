Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Insider Joe Newell Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joe Newell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Joe Newell sold 2,426 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $30,397.78.

Shares of ATRA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,395,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,740. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.43.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 32.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,808,000 after acquiring an additional 965,274 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 112,880.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 16.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 206.9% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 677,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 456,835 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

