Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $296.61.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $366.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.17 and a 200-day moving average of $253.71. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $164.16 and a 52 week high of $368.33.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Atlassian by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,889,000 after purchasing an additional 630,157 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,082,000 after purchasing an additional 397,769 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,149,000 after buying an additional 68,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,656,000 after acquiring an additional 68,826 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.