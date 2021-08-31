Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Short Interest Update

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,670,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the July 29th total of 31,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Weaver sold 107,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $599,833.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $726,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 57.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 114,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $11,700,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $10,535,000. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a market cap of $446.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.24.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

