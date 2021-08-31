Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG) Plans Final Dividend of $0.07

Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Australian Finance Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,569.61, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Australian Finance Group Company Profile

Australian Finance Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage broking services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, AFG Wholesale Mortgage Broking and AFG Home Loans. It offers residential mortgages; home loans; business loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment and vehicle, inventory, working capital, and start-up finance, as well as franchisee loans and invoice finance/accounts receivable; and insurance products.

