Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $2.16 on Monday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

