AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.67.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $335,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,554.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,474 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.55. 4,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,470. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $125.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

