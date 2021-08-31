Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Avante Logixx from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Avante Logixx stock opened at C$2.17 on Friday. Avante Logixx has a 1 year low of C$0.80 and a 1 year high of C$2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.62.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avante Logixx will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avante Logixx Company Profile

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

