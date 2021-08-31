Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Avantor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Avantor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Avantor stock opened at $39.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. Avantor has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at $49,836,245.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 554,822 shares of company stock worth $19,437,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Avantor by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 89,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Avantor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 284,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Avantor by 770.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 29,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter worth about $255,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

