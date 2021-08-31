Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 712,700 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the July 29th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 470,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

AVY traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.11. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $113.06 and a 1 year high of $228.88. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,579,000 after purchasing an additional 368,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,597,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,413,000 after purchasing an additional 52,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

