Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aviat Networks in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Shares of AVNW opened at $35.56 on Monday. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $43.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $397.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.16.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aviat Networks by 359.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aviat Networks by 378.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Aviat Networks by 133.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

