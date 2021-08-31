Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.44. 162,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,283. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $395.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.28.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 554,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,177,000 after purchasing an additional 277,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 395,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 285,712 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 175,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 176,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

